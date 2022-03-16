ENTERTAINMENT

archna puran singh | the kapil sharma

Archna Puran Singh: Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a judge in TV’s famous comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is very active on social media. Everyone knows Archana Puran Singh, who has worked in different parts of Bollywood for a long time. Also, seeing his smiling face, his fans become happy. Recently, he has shared a video of his house, which is becoming very viral.

In the video shared by Archana Puran Singh, a woman working at her house is visible. Whose name is Bhagyashree. This is not the first time that Archana has shared Bhagyashree’s video, she has shared his video even before this. In the last clip, it can be seen that both the sons of Archana Singh are seen mimicking Bhagyashree. It is visible in the video that how much Archana Puran Singh and her entire family live in harmony with the maid.

Archana fans are very much liking this video. Along with this, users are also praising Archana and the family’s lovely treatment. This video shared two days ago has got more than 55 thousand likes so far. Apart from this, different types of comments are also being seen. One user commented and wrote, “Ma’am, you should also read Kapil sir’s comment on the show. He enjoys everyone.”

