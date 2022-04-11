Arctis Limited invites KPMG OneDefense consortium to help improve data security

“ArcTIS continues to see more and more opportunities around a data-centric approach to security. ArcTIS’ experience and attribute-based access control methodologies play a vital role in creating strategic advantage with information for combatants and the defense organization that supports them. Will continue to do

ArcTIS Limited has been invited to participate in the KPMG-led Systems Integration Consortium for the Australian Department of Defence.

AR9, along with industry-leading suppliers such as Oracle and Microsoft, two other Australian small to medium enterprises – EPICON and SISU Solutions – will assist KPMG in supplying systems integration solutions to the Department of Defense.

The department recently outlined initiatives to improve its data maturity and…