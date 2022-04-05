Ardern defends presence of Russian ambassador in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is defending the Russian ambassador’s ongoing presence in New Zealand, but says the expulsion remains on the table.

Photo: RNZ / Angus Drever

New Zealand has targeted sanctions Against Russian oligarchs and their families, 36 individuals were added to the list overnight.

Ardern said Reports of citizens of Ukraine being killed, raped and seriously injured by Russian soldiers were “beyond condemnable”.

“Russia must answer to the world what they have done. It goes without saying that these atrocities are against international law.

“New Zealand, along with the other Rome Statute parties, have already referred the situation to the International Criminal Court and we …