Ardern says his relationship with Louisa Wall is ‘fine’

The prime minister wants to steer clear of speculation about his strained relationship with Louisa Wall, emphasizing social changes the outgoing Labor MP has shepherded through parliament instead.

It comes after a media round by Wall over the weekend, including Q+A’s Jack Tem, in which he provided his side of the story about his ouster with Jacinda Ardern and the Labor Party leadership.

The late MP told Q+A that Ardern had told her directly that she would “never” become a minister under his leadership, and often felt unwanted in the party as a whole.

Ardern’s office did not respond to requests for comment about the claim over the weekend.

But, when Breakfast delivered Wall’s statement to the prime minister on Monday morning, he said: “This is where I don’t think …