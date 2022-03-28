Ardern says Solomon Islands-China link ‘seriously concerning’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says China has “little” reason to deploy military forces to the Solomon Islands, describing the development as “seriously concerning”.

Jacinda Ardern. (source: getty)

A draft agreement – leaked online – indicated that the Solomon Islands would allow Beijing to send military forces there and visit the ship regularly. Both the New Zealand and Australian governments have expressed concern over the development.

“We view such acts as a possible militarization of the region and see little reason in the context of Pacific security for such a need and such presence,” Ardern said.

Ardern said that during the recent unrest in the Solomon Islands both Australia and New Zealand were there to support the country by personnel, ships and …