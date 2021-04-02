Ardha Shathabdam Telugu Movie Released On OTT AHA Video Review, Cast, Story, Plot!

AHA video is a digital platform that introduces interesting and entertaining movies and shows to entertain the viewers. This time, Aha is coming up with a new movie titled “Ardha Shathabdham” starring Karthik Rathnam and Krishnapriya. Aha is one of the most popular and trending apps which welcomes brand new movies and shows. AHA has a number of users. Ardha Shathabdham is an upcoming Tollywood action movie that is scheduled to be released digitally on April 02, 2021, on the Aha app. In this article, you will get all the details of the movie such as cast, release date, plot, and many more.

Ardha Shathabdam Review

The movie is directed by Ravindra Pulle and produced by Chitti Kiran Ramoju and Telu Radha Krishna under the production company Rishitha Sree Creations, 24 Frames Celluloid. The music composed by Nawfal Raja AIS and edited by J Pratap Kumar. The cinematography handled by Ashker, Venkat R Shakamuri, EJ Venu. Karthik Rathnam and Krishna Priya essay the lead role in the film. The movie will be out on April 02 (Tomorrow) on the OTT platform Aha.

The cast of the movie “Ardha Shathabdam”

Karthik Rathnam

Krishna Priya

Navin Chandra

Then Kumar

Subhaleka Sudhakar

Peace

Pavithra Lokesh

Rama Raju

Raja Ravindra

Ajay

Ardha Shathabdam Storyline

The actors who will be seen in the movie are very talented and experience. They have done some good works in their career. They have given mindblowing performances in the movie and have got appreciation from the viewers for their acting. The actors are very popular and well-known who have gained so much popularity for their performances. Karthik Rathnam is an actor who has worked in Telugu movies. He is also a good dancer. The movie contains lots of good and experienced actors who have played their roles exceptionally.

If we talk about the plot of the movie, the story of the movie is very interesting and exciting in terms of entertainment. The movie is filled with lots of action scenes and drama as well. You will be amazed to see the action sequences of the movie as the movie has some rocking stunts and scenes. The actors have given proper justice to their respected roles. As we all know, nowadays, most movies are releasing digitally as the craze among the viewers for the digital platform is very high.

Ardha Shathabdam On OTT AHA Video

Most people love to watch the movie on the OTT platform that is why the makers of the Ardha Sathabdam movie decided to release the movie digitally. The movie is coming on the Aha app on April 02, 2021. If you want to watch the movie, download the Aha app. You can download the app from Google Playstore. Stick with us to catch all the latest updates related to the movies.