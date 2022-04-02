After being traded to James Harden on the trade deadline, the 76ers will have some tough questions to answer about his massive contract extension.

Harden, 32, Will to select in the final year on its current deal of $47.3 million. In August, he will Suitable Sign a four-year, $223 million contract ($55.8M AAV).

Not only will this put him on the books for about $260 million by 2026, he will also become the first player in NBA history to earn $60 million annually.

But some are skeptical.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports that employees in Philly are “wary” of getting Harden a quarter-billion-dollar deal over the next five years.

“They’re going to give him that contract, I don’t think there’s any doubt about it, but it’s a …