Are COVID-19 patients having some effect from plasma donation?

Plasma therapy is a treatment in which the blood of a recovered coronovirus patient is taken so that antibodies can be developed in the body of the infected person. Plasma is the liquid part that is removed from the blood and the remaining white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets and other cellular components are also removed.

Those who are more than 18 years of age and have a minimum weight of 50 kg can donate plasma.

Helps in transferring antibodies in the body. Antibodies help in fighting deadly pathogens in the infected person’s body.