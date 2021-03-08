Are Google employees being made an excuse for their harassment claims? – TMT Daily

Silicon Valley, a high-tech oasis of the Northwest. A place to develop new ideas. Who knew that it was also a center for archaic behavior and ideas about the social norms surrounding racial and sexual harassment in the workplace. ()Wow, that was a mouthful.)

Loading...

In particular we are talking about the ubiquitous Google and its employees. Over the past several years there has been a discussion about the attitude of managers and treatment of women and minorities at Tech Beehmath. Even the algorithm that drives Google’s search capabilities shows serious signs of adopting a sexist and racist approach to its programmers.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Treatment for harassment

Now to add insult to injury, many Current and former Google employees The company’s human resources department often suggests mental health counseling or quits in response to complaints about racist or sexist behavior during work, NBC News.

Loading...

Workers described racist comments with colleagues, as well as skin color and hairstyles, as well as sexual harassment. When employees contacted Google’s human resources department, everyone was encouraged to take a mental health leave, even when their complaints were not related to mental concerns, reported NBC.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Moral challenge

The report follows the December shootout of Google AI Ethics researcher Timneet Gabru, who denied a manager’s request to retract a paper that described threats to the language model such as Google’s own search engine Depends on running.

Loading...

Gebru wrote an email to Brain Women and Allies Listwehr, in which he described his frustration on paper and noted his skepticism about Google’s commitments to diversity and inclusion. She said that Google called her email “inconsistent with Google Manager’s expectations”. The AI ​​head of Google claimed that Gabru resigned, which he is disputed about.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Racist recruitment

April Christina Curley, a black woman who worked for Google as a diversity recruiter, said she was fired in September, despite being denied promotions and pay cuts, due to strong work performance and historically After his successful recruitment of hundreds of students from black colleges and universities into Google’s engineering department. Curley told NBC She was also encouraged to take a mental health leave.

Loading...

“This white woman also told me that she never felt comfortable supporting my work because she was ‘terrified’ by me and therefore never thought of me for leadership opportunities,” Curley tweeted . “I could write for DAYS about hiring horrible racist and hiring practices I’ve seen on Google.”

Loading...

“I routinely call shady recruitment practices like the ‘screening out’ of students’ resumes with the name of an ‘unrecognized’ school / university,” Curley said. “Due to my unswerving advocacy of black and brown students to play the role on Google impartially and fairly, I experienced active abuse and retaliation from many managers who harassed me and many other black women.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Silicon “Lily White” Canyon

Tech’s race problem – why Silicon Valley is so white – was emphasized in a national conversation in 2014 when companies Google to Facebook to Apple Revealed for the first time how many women and colors they have as employees. Companies vowed to make their workforce less homogeneous.

Loading...

The lack of minorities in an industry increasingly dominated by the US economy received intense scrutiny from the company’s shareholders and Washington lawmakers. Yet billions, if not billions, then later diversified spending, have changed very little.

Loading...

At Google in 2012, African Americans accounted for more than 1.5% of American employees. All 364 of them could fit in a jetliner. Statistics available for Google parent company Alphabet show that, in 2018, the company hired 1,793 black people, which is 2.6% of its US workforce. Translation: As its workforce grew to 67,248, Alphabet’s rank increased by less than 1,500 black people.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Outside influence

Although Google claimed it was trying, the political climate created a tense atmosphere inside major tech companies like Google where some employees are in open rebellion over Silicon Valley’s efforts to close the racial gap.

Loading...

In 2017, Google engineer James Damore was fired after his internal memo was leaked detailing the gender gap as to why most of Google’s engineers and leaders are male. The following year he sued his former employer, claiming that Google was biased with conservative views against white men.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Prejudice blogging

Plays a different picture of earlier accounts of racial discrimination and prejudice in blogs and on social media and in lawsuits. People from non-majority culture groups say they are often called “diversified leases” and are misbehaved in everything from salary to promotion.

Loading...

2017 Study of Kapoor Center for Social Impact and Harris Poll Found that such toxic workplace – Where harassment, stereotyping and bullying take place – driving away women and people of color. Not only is the efforts of migration tech companies to promote diversity, it costs an estimated $ 16 billion a year.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

New day, new world

So what does this mean for Google and “Lily White” Silicon Valley? Think of it this way: Most people on this planet do not have fair skin. Google has been on a mission of global supremacy for years. Governments and shareholders are becoming more cautious as Google influences, and other tech giants like Facebook violate their core values.

Loading...

Google is looking at the death of its Internet as more countries and people are forced to toe a different line. As the world becomes more tech savvy, the illusion of white male supremacy is being exposed as that sham. A cloak that hides the real reason for all this – Fear. The fear of adolescence, the loss of power, and the idea that keeping others down leads to their uplift. ()Yes, we went there.)

Loading...

Playtime is over, baby. Time to share toys.

Loading...

–

Loading...

What do you think about Google’s alleged toxic environment? Give us your spin in the comments below.

Loading...