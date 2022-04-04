are in final order

woochicken NME speak to Sick Last week newcomer Conrad Khan—sometimes Duke Shelby dances around our search for spoilers as if he could make the night away at the Garrison lock-in—described the series finale as “satisfying but not satisfying”. described. “Things are resolved, but they’re also not really resolved,” said Tommy Jr., which is about as accurate a description as we can reach.

And yet we shouldn’t have been surprised at all at the show’s lack of finality. For months now, creator Steven Knight has been calling season six not the beginning of the end, but “the end of the beginning.” Which makes the beautifully written feature-length ending to the main series – with plans for future movies and character spin-offs – all the more worthy…