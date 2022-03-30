Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale were pictured chatting at the two Oscars parties.
The pair were seen “flirting” which sparked rumors that they were dating.
Are Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Dating?
The two were seen together at both Vanity Fair and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party, while the Aquaman star offered her his jacket to keep her warm.
a source told I!That they “seemed close and there was a flirtatious vibe between them.”
He said: “He put his hand around her and she lit up with a big smile.
“They were definitely having fun and seemed very comfortable.”
Another insider told the outlet that both stars “looked …
