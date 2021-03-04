Are Joe Biden’s new policies on the border doing more harm than good? – TMT Daily

President Joe Biden’s policies on the Mexican border seem to be backfiring. Cartels and smugglers are approaching the border, pushing illegal migrants into the US at a record pace.

US-Mexico border area in Arizona It has become less secure since President Biden took office. “We build roads just for coaches,” said Koch County Sheriff Mark Dannels, according to Washington times.

Danels reported that by halting work on the border wall ordered by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration has retained high-speed roads, which were built to help border patrol agents manage the area. Nevertheless, the blockade that was planned to keep illegal migrants outside the US, and human and drug smugglers has failed to comply.

Border smuggling increases

Result: Smugglers are able to use the new roads to operate more deeply inside the US, Dannels reported times. The report states that Cochise County is 83 miles of the US-Mexico border. MPs on both sides have thought about potential problems Number of undocumented minors The explosion is expected to erupt at the border this year.

“The number is increasing,” US Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Tuesday. “The number of unaccounted children, families who are coming is increasing every day. In my district, just a few days ago, 166 people [crossed the border]. . . . So, it is not a crisis yet, but it is going to be there very soon.

US Rep. Mike McCall, R-Texas, also criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies. US report. “All the good work we’ve done in the last four years to stop illegal immigration is going to worsen within months,” McCall told John Roberts.

Smuggling list

Indeed, the mass migration to America’s southern border has overwhelmed Mexican cartel-linked smugglers to the extent that they counted, colored, to help their customers denote payments and manage their swollen human inventory. And are required to wear labeled wristbands.

Cartel wristbands pictures and videoProvided to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) by Jason Jones, owner of the Tripwire and Trigger website, shows that migrants have abandoned the wristbands when they have reached the Texas side of the Rio Grande. Abandoned bands are particularly prevalent in Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas.

A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official confirmed to the CIS that CBP agents have been looking for the untouched wristbands for nearly two months after President Joe Biden took office, promising to open the border to all illegal immigrants Inspired by a migrant coincides with Surge. “This is an inventory system,” a CBP official confirmed. “They are all over the place.”

Registered for revenge

A retired Captain Jones of the Texas Department of Public Safety, specializing in combating Mexican cartels for years, the CIS reported that the wrist bands exhibit the extent to which the amount of migration allowed criminal organizations to maximize efficiency and profitability. Forced to manage.

“What this means is that cartels and trafficking organizations have created a process because they are getting too much with people, even for them, it’s hard to know who paid what and who didn’t,” Jones. Said, (The website is dedicated to highlighting cartel abuses and activities. “It also goes to show the sheer challenge They Trying to ensure that people do not dominate them. “

Jones said wristbands come in colors and with labeling, such as a tortoise or devil’s face, to indicate which trafficking group moved the migrant. The bands are almost always on the left wrist.

A red band that shows the turtle represents a smuggling group affiliated with the Gulf Cartel, Jones said. The number 3969 on that band indicates a registration process on the Mexican side, which Jones said, according to their sources, requires the names, addresses and even cell phone numbers of family members who are attacked. Can be done, there should not be any smuggling fee money, pay later.

