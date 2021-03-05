Are Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy posts proof that Kanye West divorce is fake? – TMT Daily

“Hard to break”, as the old song says. Divorce is doubly difficult, especially when you are famous. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorces have long been expected by those who follow these types of things. While we’re happy that the endless “when” is finally answered about the couple’s split, there’s an oddity that leaves fans wondering if the couple are getting back together.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still in much rumored territory due to divorce or whispered among “sources”. It is becoming older than Kim, while Kanye does not have different philosophies for life and child upbringing. Anyhow, it’s interesting that Kim posted on Instagram a post about Yeezy, Kanye’s sneaker line. Some suspect that this means that the couple may reconcile.

But are they though? Actually?

family

Neither Kim Kardashian or Kanye West has come forward about them Thoughts on divorce. Is it because we will see it in real time keeping up with the Kardashians Or their family remains to be focused on. Even though Kim is not talking explicitly about the divorce, she is hammering home that she wants to give priority to her four children.

Kim Kardashian’s social media presence was criticized in the past for being tone-def. However, it is very family oriented. Kim is sharing a lot of pictures of the children, showing on stage that they are her priority rather than discussing her split with Kanyadaan West right now. Then things got awkward when Kim shared some posts that seemed to get her to join each other soon.

evidence

On her Insta story, Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her legs while she worked on the treadmill. On his feet? Her Yeezies, which again, are brands of Kanye West sneakers. It was then shown along with two more pictures of a child (believed to be a hymn) brand wearing his Yeezy sneakers. People think that it is a sign that divorce is fake.

We cannot believe that this is a news in 2021. Why? Why? Okay, okay, divorce is more than likely going forward. No counterfeiters bring divorce papers to court, even in LA. There is a clear explanation of why Kim Kardashian is promoting the Yeezys, People need shoes Part of the equation.

answer

Kim Kardashian is part owner of Yeezys. In 2018 Kanye West created it when she promoted the knockoff brands of her then husband’s sneakers. Kim said in an interview, “A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothes. And they usually shut down Yeezy. He turned down the deal to support Kanye West.

His Mother’s Day gift for this year? “I open the envelope and it’s a million-dollar check and it was a note that said, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.’ And then, in the rest of the envelope, it was a contract to own Yeezy and my percentage. “

So Kim posted about it? This is a business decision. The second pair of shoes they showed are due to be released at the end of the month. So it was a calculated marketing strategy rather than an indication that she is getting back with her ex. Please, please, please hope everything goes smoothly. As soon as possible everything is over and done with Better for the rest of us.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post? Will she really be back with Kanye West? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think of Kim’s split!

