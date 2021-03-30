ENTERTAINMENT

Are music festivals returning in 2021? See new dates for Firefly and more – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Are music festivals returning in 2021? See new dates for Firefly and more – Film Daily

As vaccines roll out across the U.S., people are starting to envision a more social life for 2021 after restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus took down industries making their livelihood from social events in the past year.

While other industries tried to adapt to the changes, like when AMC rented out movie theaters to small parties and restaurants across the country built outdoor seating, one industry remained almost entirely closed: the live music industry.

Music fans across the country had a rough year without their passion, as annual music festivals cancelled or indefinitely postponed their events in 2020 amid restrictions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As summer approaches, however, optimistic event organizers have posted dates for music festivals, and they all bear 2021 as the year they’re going down.

Contents hide
1 Bonnaroo
2 Firefly
3 Riot Fest
4 Life is Beautiful
5 Sea.Hear.Now.
6 LOCKN’

Bonnaroo

Let’s start with the big boy of music festivals: Bonnaroo. Bonnaroo is one of the most celebrated camp-out festivities in the U.S., and has been since the festival first started in 2002. According to Bonnaroo.com, all signs are a go for the Tennessee music festival in 2021.

A line up doesn’t appear to be announced for Bonnaroo 2021, but the festival is set to go down September 2nd to the 5th after the hottest days of summer come to pass this August. Time to go tent shopping.

Firefly

Firefly has boasted some of the biggest acts in rock & roll since its debut in 2012 from Tom Petty to Weezer, and fans are dying to know if one of rock’s greatest music festivals will come to pass in 2021. Firefly has been rather coy about whether the festival will go down this year, but the website offers some clues.

Firefly hasn’t reached out on social media about its 2021 dates, but Fireflyfestival.com has posted its dates as September 23rd to September 26th 2021. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled on their socials to see if they’ll be able to Firefly this year.

Riot Fest

Alts of the world, rejoice: Riot Fest is set to go off in 2021. Chicago’s premiere alternative rock festival has its dates posted on their website for September 17th, 18th, and 19th 2021.

Their latest post from Riot Fest is from 2020, so whether they’ll follow through with the same lineup as promised last year is unknown, but we certainly hope they do: it’s unreal. Smashing Pumpkins, My Chemical Romance, and The Pixies are just a few names headlining Riot Fest, sure to give a massive nostalgia injection to fans anxiously hoping the fest will go on as it planned to last year.

Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful has given audiences some of the biggest names in music & comedy, from Outkast to Fred Armisen, and fans are hoping they’ll be able to catch all the laughs & jams in downtown Las Vegas this year.

According to Lifeisbeautiful.com, the fest’s official website, there’s no sign of cancellation; the site lists the festival’s dates for September 17th through September 19th 2021. With an insane line up featuring Green Day, A$AP Rocky, and Modest Mouse, we hope all goes according to plan.

Sea.Hear.Now.

Diehard festie heads may have to make some choices this year, as overlapping days in September rock the musical festival circuit in 2021. Sea.Hear.Now. has posted dates on the website, and the festival is going down the same days as Riot Fest & Life is Beautiful, on September 18th & 19th 2021.

Here’s where the dates for 2021 music festivals get fishy: New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now. has Smashing Pumpkins posted as their headliner, the same as Chicago’s Riot Fest does for some of the same days. Perhaps Billy & the gang will be jet setting across the U.S., but we doubt it. 90s alt-rock fans will have to wait & see.

LOCKN’

Finally, central Virginia’s LOCKN’ festival has posted 2021 dates on their website, and the festival is set to go down October 1st to October 3rd 2021. The music festival has showcased the likes of Wilco, Willie Nelson, and Phish, but there doesn’t appear to be a set line up for the fest this year.

However, if September isn’t enough to satisfy the urges of concert-goers, LOCKN’ will be able to give music fans a great start to fall 2021.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x