Are Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Finally Married? These ‘Newlywed’ Photos Are Confusing Fans – Tech Kashif

Ever since Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14, speculation as to when they would tie the knot has been doing the rounds. The couple seem to have now teased fans further by sharing photos dressed as newlyweds, from what seems like a wedding ceremony. Disha shared a photo of her dressed as a bride, gazing into Rahul’s eyes who is looking dapper as a groom in sherwani. She captioned the photo with hashtags “#NewBeginnings #Madhanya”, without revealing further details.

Fans and friends have started congratulating the couple. Actress Surbhi Chandna also commented “Mubarak” on Disha’s post. The reason why one cannot be completely sure is that Rahul and Disha are also set to appear in a music video with a wedding setting. Recently, photos from the video, of them dressed as bride and groom, had surfaced on social media.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Rahul said, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge.” Earlier, the singer’s mother had revealed that her son would get married in the month of June.

However, Disha informed that they have not decided the date yet, owing to the pandemic. She said, “We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly.”

