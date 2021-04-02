ENTERTAINMENT

Are the Metropolitan Police hiring neo-Nazis? Investigate the shocking claims – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Are the Metropolitan Police hiring neo-Nazis? Investigate the shocking claims – Film Daily

The Metropolitan Police are currently in hot water, as it has just been revealed they might be hiring neo-Nazi’s. When Ben Hannam joined the force, he lied about his connection to the party. Now the truth is out there, and people are questioning the Metropolitan Police’s shady hiring practices. Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

Contents hide
1 How was a neo-Nazi was hired?
2 What do his friends & family have to say?
3 When did Hannam join the NA?
4 Why some people are defending Hannam
5 Why is the NA problematic?

How was a neo-Nazi was hired?

According to BBC, in 2017, Ben Hannam applied to join the Metropolitan Police. One of the application questions asked if he had ever been involved in any organizations whose practices “may contradict the duty to promote race equality.” He answered “no.” However, a neo-Nazi video he appeared in two days before submitting the application, said otherwise.

What do his friends & family have to say?

The BBC reported that some people close to Ben Hannam saw this coming, while others were completely in the dark about his problematic behavior. At school, he had a girlfriend who was Mauritian & Muslim, which led a lot of people to believe that he didn’t have racist tendencies. In addition, many testified in court that he had never used sketchy rhetoric around them.

But one teacher spoke on warning signs that he had displayed at a young age. During his trial, she noted that Hannam had written a paper that contained “concerning content” and “intolerance” toward Islam, and, as a result of this, she refused to give him a grade. He was also once spoken to after school after he spouted anti-immigration views during a debate.

But the twenty-two-year-old probationary officer was ultimately found guilty of being a member of National Action, and for fraud by false representation, two counts of possession of terrorist information, according to a police briefing.

When did Hannam join the NA?

In early 2016, when Ben Hannam was studying for his A-levels, he joined the NA. His avid use of the internet had primed him for joining the group, as he had become a committed watcher of videos by its co-founders, Alex Davies and Ben Raymond.

After finally writing to the group to express his interest, Hannam was invited to London to meet some of the members. From there, he travelled to a conference in Liverpool with the group, where he posed next to a man doing a Nazi salute. During his trial, Hannam confidently stated: “there are no pictures of me doing a Nazi salute.”

Why some people are defending Hannam

According to the BBC, multiple experts have suggested that Ben Hannam might have autism, and argued that, because of that, it might have taken some time for him to realize groups like ‘National Action’ are “morally bad.” But prosecutors didn’t quite buy this justification, saying a diagnosis does not excuse hateful conduct.

Indeed, Hannam didn’t hold back when it came to engaging in racist rhetoric online. At one point, Hannam started a thread online titled: “Muslim shoots white man in London.” Under the post, he requested “thoughts and advice.” From there, he proceeded to ask where he could buy a gun.

Why is the NA problematic?

In 2016, the NA celebrated the murder of Jo Cox by a neo-Nazi. This seemed to be the last straw, as, at the end of the year, the group was marked as a terrorist organization. This means it was illegal to become or remain a member.

But this didn’t stop the NA. In 2017, they came back under new names like NS131. Included in the comeback was Ben Hamman, who continued to be in touch with members of the group, participate in fight training, and post in propaganda.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
456
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
442
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
435
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
413
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
393
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
386
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top