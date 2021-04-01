ENTERTAINMENT

Are the Teletubbies getting into Bitcoin? These Twitter memes say yes – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Are the Teletubbies getting into Bitcoin? These Twitter memes say yes – Film Daily

What do Chipoltle, Joe Exotic, and the Teletubbies all have in common? Bitcoin! Apparently . . .

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency which was invented in 2008 seems to have a knack for being the focus on many April Fools Day pranks. Last year, it was the Bitfinex energy drink by the sister exchange of Stablecoin issuer Tether, who tweeted out a Monster-like energy can with the caption “Bitcoin never sleeps so why should you?”

Now, it seems more recognizable brands are getting in on the April Fools Day action, including the BBC children’s show Teletubbies, which ran from 1997 to 2014. Today, you can get in on the cryptocurrency game with TubbyCoin, which conveys the value of big hugs! Sadly, TubbyCoin was ultimately debunked as an April Fool’s joke for charity, but it did lead to some pretty awesome Teletubbies memes!

Contents hide
1 Find the source
2 A little dark
3 The naughty list
4 If Teletubbies became Ultron
5 You Musk invest
6 Gas prices rise
7 The King hands over his crown
8 Thank you for your Tubby service
9 Teletubbies Plus
10 Horrifying

Find the source

Always keep your eyes on the prize, and never underestimate the value of a hug.

A little dark

You won’t find any sun with a laughing babyface on this side of money.

The naughty list

Welp . . .  looks like Santa’s sleigh won’t be making its way to the Tubbytronic Superdome this year! We cannot wait for the holiday version of these Teletubbies memes.

If Teletubbies became Ultron

Teletubbies broken down into digital matter . . . it’s beautiful.

You Musk invest

#TubbyStonks

Gas prices rise

Well, when you’re used to paying the cheap costs of Tubby Custard your entire life, what did you expect? Here’s hoping the rest of these Teletubbies memes don’t get any darker.

The King hands over his crown

And we thought LeBron James becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox was a big deal.

Thank you for your Tubby service

The Government owns everything, anyways.

Teletubbies Plus

We totally forgot how their stomachs were also televisions. We’re officially moving on from Teletubbies memes to memes about a new Teletubbies Plus streaming service, available only from the stomachs of our favorite furry friends!

Horrifying

Remember when we had hoped that these Teletubbies memes wouldn’t get any darker? Well . . . jokes on us.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top