Are the Teletubbies getting into Bitcoin? These Twitter memes say yes – Film Daily

What do Chipoltle, Joe Exotic, and the Teletubbies all have in common? Bitcoin! Apparently . . .
Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency which was invented in 2008 seems to have a knack for being the focus on many April Fools Day pranks. Last year, it was the Bitfinex energy drink by the sister exchange of Stablecoin issuer Tether, who tweeted out a Monster-like energy can with the caption “Bitcoin never sleeps so why should you?”
Now, it seems more recognizable brands are getting in on the April Fools Day action, including the BBC children’s show Teletubbies, which ran from 1997 to 2014. Today, you can get in on the cryptocurrency game with TubbyCoin, which conveys the value of big hugs! Sadly, TubbyCoin was ultimately debunked as an April Fool’s joke for charity, but it did lead to some pretty awesome Teletubbies memes!
Eh-Oh…what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. 🚀 #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/fJ2NBXsENx
– Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) March 31, 2021
Find the source
Always keep your eyes on the prize, and never underestimate the value of a hug.
The Teletubbies show you how bitcoin is made! pic.twitter.com/V2seQ4xjD0
— Dope Tugging Knob (@LizardRumsfeld) March 31, 2021
A little dark
You won’t find any sun with a laughing babyface on this side of money.
TELETUBBIES ARE ON THE NAUGHTY LIST.
WHY ARE YOU SCARIER THAN KRAMPUS??? pic.twitter.com/Xybxf64kJ2
— SantaDecides (@SantaDecides) March 31, 2021
The naughty list
Welp . . . looks like Santa’s sleigh won’t be making its way to the Tubbytronic Superdome this year! We cannot wait for the holiday version of these Teletubbies memes.
BEJFBFOFBFKFB pic.twitter.com/0tc6MoV9av
– pasta🌳 (@chconly) March 30, 2021
If Teletubbies became Ultron
Teletubbies broken down into digital matter . . . it’s beautiful.
We whipped up a meme maker for this, uh, “image”:https://t.co/HOLBHaBtGB
– Kapwing (@KapwingApp) March 31, 2021
You Musk invest
#TubbyStonks
Teletubbies after learning how much they have to pay in Ethereum gas fees to buy #TubbyCoin pic.twitter.com/p2upFchnCF
— John W. Rich Kid (Fake Tech Intern) (@JohnWRichKid) April 1, 2021
Gas prices rise
Well, when you’re used to paying the cheap costs of Tubby Custard your entire life, what did you expect? Here’s hoping the rest of these Teletubbies memes don’t get any darker.
How tf did teletubbies change the economy 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yC5huKzRrj
— They Call Me Gucci Teeth (@chiefteethsosa) March 31, 2021
The King hands over his crown
And we thought LeBron James becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox was a big deal.
That time Trump insisted on meeting ‘The Teletubbies’ pic.twitter.com/4NrNoJfzcH
— Nick Clay (@_nick_clay_) March 30, 2021
Thank you for your Tubby service
The Government owns everything, anyways.
Teletubbies got busted for not having a TV licence #AwfullyBritishFakeKidsTVFacts pic.twitter.com/9fReehdRpO
– brenda (@ brendaanne66) March 28, 2021
Teletubbies Plus
We totally forgot how their stomachs were also televisions. We’re officially moving on from Teletubbies memes to memes about a new Teletubbies Plus streaming service, available only from the stomachs of our favorite furry friends!
NAH WTF IM NEVER SLEEPING AGAIN AFTER THIS, I WILL NEVER LOOK AT TELETUBBIES THE SAME WAY AGAIN pic.twitter.com/EzcpPPM0gl
– dad ☀️ 304 days since vmin selca (@lunarvmn) April 1, 2021
Horrifying
Remember when we had hoped that these Teletubbies memes wouldn’t get any darker? Well . . . jokes on us.