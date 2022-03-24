Are there away goals in Africa World Cup qualifiers 2022? What happens if teams are tied on aggregate

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to break new ground in football history, as the first edition of the competition was held in both the Northern Hemisphere winter and the Middle East.

About half of the qualification places have been sewn up, with 17 of the 32 nations including the hosts taking a place in the draw for the group stage.

The coming week will determine which teams from Africa will join them, as the CAF qualifying section enters the third round, and the drama of the playoffs.

10 nations were dropped in five different playoff series with the team booking tickets for the 2022 World Cup, scoring the most goals in two stages. The first team listed below hosts the first leg of each matchup.