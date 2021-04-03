ENTERTAINMENT

Are these ‘Friends’ characters your lobster? Rewatch their hilarious moments – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
The 'Friends' reunion is gearing up, and we can’t deal with our excitement. Let’s celebrate and honor our favorite characters with these hilarious moments.

The Friends reunion is gearing up, and we can’t deal with our excitement. The 90s classic provided many laughs over the years. Even many years after the show came off the air. Rachel Green, Ross Gellar, Monica Gellar, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, and Joey Tribbiani have become icons ever since the show’s release in 1994.

Have you binge-watched all ten seasons of Friends? Are these Friends characters your lobster? Let’s celebrate their reunion and honor these hilarious moments from the show.

Contents hide
1 Pivot!
2 Thanksgiving confessions
3 Vegas mustache
4 Clothes, clothes, and clothes
5 Lobster
6 Ugly Naked Guy, are you alive?
7 SEVEN
8 Transpondster?
9 Turkey hat
10 French lessons

Pivot!

Any true Friends fan will know this scene and quote it numerous times. This scene is a classic and never fails to make us laugh even after watching it over one hundred times.

Thanksgiving confessions

Judy Gellar (Monica & Ross’s mom) is out here giving the gang facts and we’re loving it. This scene is hilarious for so many reasons. Sibling rivalry and beef in a trifle? We can’t help but love the characters/

Vegas mustache

If there was any scene that proves Ross & Rachel were endgame, then this is it. Characters that have Sharpie mustaches together – stay together!

Clothes, clothes, and clothes

Could he BE wearing any more clothes? Chandler Bing is a fan favorite for so many reasons. Joey perfectly impersonates this Friends character in the best way possible.

Lobster

Phoebe always knows what to say. Ross & Rachel are each other’s lobsters. We also have to add that characters Monica & Chandler are definitely lobsters!

Ugly Naked Guy, are you alive?

One of the best Friends characters has to be Ugly Naked Guy. The dedication it took for the characters to create a pole long enough to poke their sleeping friend is iconic!

SEVEN

Did you know there are seven erogenous zones for women? Chandler didn’t. We love the dramatic way Monica explains these seven zones. Seven? SEVEN!

Transpondster?

Another Chandler Bing classic. Does anyone know what he does for a living? Apparently, his best friends don’t know either. We all love a fun trivia game, but this one felt too personal.

Turkey hat

“It’s Joey!” Ah, another Thanksgiving classic. These episodes are always a favorite for Friends fans. The turkey hat drama is just a perfect moment we still remember.

French lessons

Did anyone else try to learn another language during lockdown? One of our favorite Friends characters attempted to learn French for a role and failed dramatically.

Which Friends moment is your favorite? Are you excited about the reunion? Let us know in the comments.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
527
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
508
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top