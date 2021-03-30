ENTERTAINMENT

Are we getting a Deathstroke movie? Get the tea from star Joe Manganiello – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Are we getting a Deathstroke movie? Get the tea from star Joe Manganiello – Film Daily

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is out in the world just living its life. It’s left fans with a couple of questions. While the Snyder-verse is unlikely to be revived, one of the things on the list is: are we going to get a Deathstroke movie? Joe Manganiello (True Blood) was cast in the role. Now, we’re wondering if we’re going to see his take on Slade Wilson hit the big screen.

Manganiello was supposed to play Deathstroke in the Batman movie that Ben Affleck was supposed to direct & star in. Of course, that just kind of fell apart. (It happens a lot in the DCEU. Do we need to bring up how long it took to get The Flash into our lives?) But, you know, are we going to actually see a movie with Deathstroke in it? Or will this just be a dream never to come to fruition?

Contents hide
1 What Joe Manganiello says
2 Is there a chance to see Deathstroke?

What Joe Manganiello says

Basically, it looks like it won’t come to pass. Don’t get us wrong. Manganiello in the role of Deathstroke would be awesome. But he was cast as a character in a Batman movie that was never going to happen. He was set up in 2017 Justice League to tease that mash-up. As he said: “I was cast in Ben Affleck’s Batman to play the villain, and we shot a scene to tease our mashup that was going to appear at the end of the film.”

Snyder expanded seeing Manganiello as Deathstroke slightly in his cut of Justice League. Later in the same interview with AND, Manganiello, who filmed a scene with Jesse Einsenberg’s Lex Luthor, said that he wasn’t expecting to show up at all in 2017’s Justice League.

“And two weeks before Justice League came out theatrically, I got a call from one of the executives who said, ‘Oh by the way, we re-tooled the scene, and it’s back in at the end to advertise a Justice League 2 movie.’ I said, like, ‘You could have told me…’” People were thrilled by Manganiello in the suit along with the tease about the League of Doom. Of course, we all know how that turned out.

Is there a chance to see Deathstroke?

Never say never, especially in Hollywood, especially as Warner Bros & DC try to retool the DCEU. Honestly. Manganiello is still a great choice of Deathstroke. Not only is he one of the most BAMF fighters in DC Comics. But his history is rich, the moral code is his own, and we can get a Teen Titans movie if we play our cards right. Deathstroke, after all, is the sworn nemesis of Dick Grayson’s Robin.

While a solo movie would be interesting, Deathstroke has a lot of tragedy in his life. If the DCEU is just going to do whatever it wants and have solo films based off of properties elsewhere. Then, well, why not have a Teen Titans movie with Deathstroke as the villain? Or do what Black Adam is doing? Introduce the film version of the popular characters in a Deathstroke movie.

Either way, Manganiello is still one of the best casting decisions for the DCEU that we’ve heard. If he’s not going to be in the Dungeons & Dragons movie like he should be, then, for the love of someone, let him show up in a nerdy franchise. The man is a total geek. We love him. Let him live that dream. Of course, if WB and DC see that fan interest is high? That could also help out the character.

What do you think? Will we see Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke again in a DC movie? Or is his future in the DCEU over before it could truly begin? Let us know in the comments!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top