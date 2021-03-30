Are we getting a Deathstroke movie? Get the tea from star Joe Manganiello – Film Daily

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is out in the world just living its life. It’s left fans with a couple of questions. While the Snyder-verse is unlikely to be revived, one of the things on the list is: are we going to get a Deathstroke movie? Joe Manganiello (True Blood) was cast in the role. Now, we’re wondering if we’re going to see his take on Slade Wilson hit the big screen.

Manganiello was supposed to play Deathstroke in the Batman movie that Ben Affleck was supposed to direct & star in. Of course, that just kind of fell apart. (It happens a lot in the DCEU. Do we need to bring up how long it took to get The Flash into our lives?) But, you know, are we going to actually see a movie with Deathstroke in it? Or will this just be a dream never to come to fruition?

What Joe Manganiello says

Basically, it looks like it won’t come to pass. Don’t get us wrong. Manganiello in the role of Deathstroke would be awesome. But he was cast as a character in a Batman movie that was never going to happen. He was set up in 2017 Justice League to tease that mash-up. As he said: “I was cast in Ben Affleck’s Batman to play the villain, and we shot a scene to tease our mashup that was going to appear at the end of the film.”

Snyder expanded seeing Manganiello as Deathstroke slightly in his cut of Justice League. Later in the same interview with AND, Manganiello, who filmed a scene with Jesse Einsenberg’s Lex Luthor, said that he wasn’t expecting to show up at all in 2017’s Justice League.

“And two weeks before Justice League came out theatrically, I got a call from one of the executives who said, ‘Oh by the way, we re-tooled the scene, and it’s back in at the end to advertise a Justice League 2 movie.’ I said, like, ‘You could have told me…’” People were thrilled by Manganiello in the suit along with the tease about the League of Doom. Of course, we all know how that turned out.

Is there a chance to see Deathstroke ?

Never say never, especially in Hollywood, especially as Warner Bros & DC try to retool the DCEU. Honestly. Manganiello is still a great choice of Deathstroke. Not only is he one of the most BAMF fighters in DC Comics. But his history is rich, the moral code is his own, and we can get a Teen Titans movie if we play our cards right. Deathstroke, after all, is the sworn nemesis of Dick Grayson’s Robin.

While a solo movie would be interesting, Deathstroke has a lot of tragedy in his life. If the DCEU is just going to do whatever it wants and have solo films based off of properties elsewhere. Then, well, why not have a Teen Titans movie with Deathstroke as the villain? Or do what Black Adam is doing? Introduce the film version of the popular characters in a Deathstroke movie.

Either way, Manganiello is still one of the best casting decisions for the DCEU that we’ve heard. If he’s not going to be in the Dungeons & Dragons movie like he should be, then, for the love of someone, let him show up in a nerdy franchise. The man is a total geek. We love him. Let him live that dream. Of course, if WB and DC see that fan interest is high? That could also help out the character.

—

What do you think? Will we see Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke again in a DC movie? Or is his future in the DCEU over before it could truly begin? Let us know in the comments!