Are you having fun yet ‘Party Down’ Starz – The TMT Is Coming Back To Daily

Are you ready to have fun again? Were you having fun before? Are we having fun with these weirdos Party down Reference yet?

If you are not familiar with the Starz cult comedy from ten years ago, all of this may be a bit controversial. Party down Ran for two seasons, and one of its running jokes was that Adam Scott’s character hated it when people came up to him and asked, “Are we having fun yet?”. Scott played the role of an aspiring actor, whose biggest claim to fame was a commercial where he pronounced the infamous line.

Those of you missed Party down During its original run and never caught up with it, now may want to consider giving it a shot. That way you can join the rest when the show returns to Starz as a six-part limited series.

Party sideways

Party down Made by Rob Thomas – No, Wait, No That Rob Thomas. We are talking about the boy Following Veronica Mars And The zombieIs not Matchbox Twenty Frontman. Back in 2009, TV’s Rob Thomas produced producers John Enborne, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rood (yes, That Paul Rudd) to tell the story of six Hollywood wannabes who work as a catering team to pay the bills.

Gimmick behind every episode of Party down It is that each story takes place during an eccentric catering event. Was inspired by the strange feeling of thomas Office As he came up with the cast of characters and the conditions he kept finding himself in Party down Never a successful success similar to the sitcom that inspired it, Thomas’ show still managed to earn a loyal fan following.

Looking back Party down Now, one of the elements that stands out immediately is the fact that each of the characters was played by someone, which was a very good career. Check out this cast list: Ken Marino, Lizzie Kaplan, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and the aforementioned Scott Scott. When Jane Lynch had to drop out in the middle of the season, Megan Mulli replaced her. Talk about all the stars!

Celebrates

Increased notoriety Original Party down cast Is one Among the reasons a reunion project has proved difficult to schedule and produce. However, at a 2019 event the cast and producers reunited for a retrospective performance of the show, and by the end of it, the cast was cast. Thomas told TVLine: “Artists are so busy these days that finding a window where we can, may require trigonometry, but we are determined to do so.”

Starz president of original programming Christina Davis praised the upcoming Party Down return in a statement: “Cast of Before Party down Became the famous television and film actor and award winner, all of them holding the same pink bow as cater-waiters chasing their dreams of stardom in the series as part of a less-capable team from Los Angeles. “

“Fans have been waiting for this revival for over ten years and we are thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John,” Davis said. And he’s right: the one who hasn’t played the classic Party down Episodes where they meet Steve Gutenberg’s birthday non-party and want the show to have more than twenty episodes available?

Bus party

Anything else that is characteristic of the original Party down The run was one that often introduced guest-stars in episodes. (Other than Steve GutenbergSeriously, that episode might be the best of the entire run), Party down He was also welcomed by others including George ET, Jennifer Coolidge, JK Simmons and Kevin Hart. Thomas regular Enrico Valentini and Kristen Bell Definitely pop too.

What we are saying is Party down The revival is still in development, now is the time to start making your wish list of guest stars for the show. Tell Rob Thomas that you are excited and have ideas! And ask him if he’s having fun yet!

