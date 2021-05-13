Are you my Soulmate ? Episode 3

The episode starts with Priya saying to Vansh that she has to take permission from papa first before anything. Vansh says so what are you waiting for grab your phone and call him. We are already going late for the Ceremony; I don’t have much time. She calls her dad and discuss all the situation with him, her dad gives here permission for this but said here to come home on time, he will be waiting for her. She promises him to be on time and then cuts the call. She says dad is ok with this but I have to return home early. Vansh says that will be not an issue, he will himself drop you off on time. But still there is one problem, mentioning her cloths. That is not a party attire and you have to look pretty as you are going with VR all the cameras will be on you. There is a shop nearby we should change your cloths first but she says she don’t have enough money with here right now, how she will be able to afford a dress. He says you keep forgetting whom you are with, with me money will never be an issue. He stops the car in front of shop and says her to come let’s make you younger and laugh. They both enter the shop and he says to the girl there to show the most beautiful and latest dresses for this pretty lady. The girl start showing her dresses and Priya goes to the changing room. She comes outside and shows the dress to vansh, but nodes NO and says next please. She again tries different dresses but keeps on rejecting each and every dress. In the last she tries this beautiful dress and vansh is just keep looking at this dress and says perfect. Now you are looking like my girlfriend type. He says the shopkeeper to pack the cloths which she was wearing earlier and gives his card for payment. They then leave for the party.

On the other hand, everyone one is waiting for Vansh to come on stage and receives the award but he is still not here. Mr. Raichand says he is good for nothing. I told him to do one small thing to come on function on time and he can’t even do that. I don’t know how he is managing such a big business. Raghav ensures him to not to worry, vansh will surely got busy in some important work I am sure, he will be here soon. I’ll try and call him. He calls vansh. Vansh sees the call and says now surely that old man will be on fire and smirks good for me. They reach to the ceremony and comes out of the car. He forwards his hand for Priya and she also grabs his hand. She is feeling nervous and she is going to be on spotlight for the first time and whole people in the party will be looking at her. Vansh ensures her to not to worry about them just think it as a dream that you are seeing and imagine yourself as an actress on the red carpet. They enter the function and media reporters start capturing them. All the guests keep on looking and starts gossiping about who is this new girl with him. Mr. Raichand looks on and says finally maharaja ji is here with their new daasi (maid). Vansh also looks at him and ignores him without greeting him. He goes to the stage while Priya sits on the table. He says “First of all hello everyone and sorry I know I am late but there was a reason behind this. The reason is sorry I cannot take this award. I am not capable of this award but someone is and that person is sitting there right now (mentioning Priya). He goes to her and grab her hand and says to come on stage with me. They both comes on stage. He says todays award should be given to her. Ladies and gentleman please meet my love my fiancé Ms. Priya Aggarwal. Everyone is shocked including Mr. Raichand and Priya. She says in his ears what the hell is this. What are you planning to do? Vansh request her to play with me little more and you don’t have to see me in future. She refuses and goes from the stage; she is leaving the ceremony while everyone is clicking pictures of her. Mr. Raichand also leaves from there and rest of the family follows him. Vansh says don’t worry I am sure she must be quite emotional as this is my first time, I mentioned her as my fiancé on public. I think I should take a leave from here and look for my better half. He goes behind Priya, she is walking on road thinking about what happened in the party. Vansh comes in his car and down the window. He says why you left the function. She says you know why I left. How come you can announce this false statement in public. Dad was right that rich people don’t respect the other person emotion. You will not be affected by this but what about me. From where I came, people will start judging my character and will start questioning about this rumor from dad. Vansh comes out of the car and say sorry to her. He says I didn’t think of that I am really sorry; I will clear all this misunderstanding tomorrow by myself. Now please come inside the car, I will drop you. She refuses but he insisted her repeatedly, in the end she ready to go with him in his car. They both sit in his car and leaves from there. He says you left the party so early I didn’t get the chance to eat something. I am hungry since the afternoon on my birthday, seriously. Priya tells him that at this time all the restaurants will probably be closed but she knows one place where they can eat. He says where. She directs him with the directions.

They reached there and he says there is no any hotel here just that stalls. Priya says I was talking about this only. Vansh says there is no way I am eating from this unhygienic place and neither should you. But she convinces him to just try for o0nce at least if he didn’t like the taste, they will go somewhere else. He says ok but if didn’t liked the food I will take you to somewhere else and then you have to come with me, Priya nodes ok. Priya ask the man to please make two pao bhaji and make them spicy just the way I like. Vansh is on phone right now with Raghav. Raghav ask him what the hell was that, who was that girl with you, grandpa is very angry with you. Vansh says mission accomplish and says that was my surprise for grandpa after all today is his birthday and I am his so-called favorite grandson, my gift had to be grand. He says don’t worry he will get cool; you go and give him cold drink. He laughs and cut the call. On the other hand, everyone at home follows grandpa. He is very angry and in anger he also throws the cake away which he was supposed to cut after party. He says how irresponsible and immature one can be to announce such a big news in front of media and that too when he is already engaged with someone else. Grandma tells him to relax otherwise his BP will go up. She asks Raghav about this, did you have any idea about this. Raghav says no grandma, I am also shocked with this news. His phone rings, he sees Mr. Kapoor calling him. He says to grandpa about this. Grandpa says to answer this call and says to them to discuss this matter tomorrow, it’s all a mistake nothing else. Raghav does the same and says to Mr. Kapoor that tomorrow vansh will himself clear this mistake live on news. He cuts the call.

On the other hand, Priya ask Vansh to come order is ready. They both starting eating the pao bhaji suddenly Vansh feel spicy and ask for water. The shopkeeper gives him water from the tap. Vansh looks on and ask him to give him only mineral water, he cannot drink this unhygienic tab water. Priya says this is stall not your 5-start restaurant, here everyone drinks from Tab only. Vansh refuses and open his car door for water bottle. He drinks the water and feel relax. He says who add so much spice in food. Priya says this is my favorite spot and I eat spicy food so that’s why I asked the shopkeeper to make it spicy. I am sorry I didn’t know rich people are allergic to spices, tontting Vansh. Suddenly rains starts and everyone start running for shelter. They both sits in car and laugh. Vansh says great everything is happening like in movies. Boy girl meets, first they argue on something, then became friends, then eating together and then this rain. She says someone watches too much dramas, I guess. Now if you are done, shall we leave. Papa must be worried for me. Vansh come closer to Priya. Priya looks on and closes her eyes.

Precap- Vansh is giving the interview and reporters are asking about what happened last night. Who was the girl with him? Is she really his fiancé?