Are you my Soulmate ? Episode 8

The episode starts with vansh saying his secretary to organize a party and invite all the cast and crew members of the movie. She leaves from there for doing the preparation for party. Vansh thinks now I will tell you Ms. Ridhima Malhotra, what happens when you challenge Vansh Raichand. On the other hand, Ridhima gets a call from director saying that you can continue in the movie, plus today Mr. Raichand invited all of us for the party. It’s going to be theme party, once I found out what’s the theme is, I will let you know. She thinks Mr. Khadoos is that impressed by me that he arranged a party and invited me, wow. She calls Kabir but he is not picking her call. She thinks I have to say so much to you but even today you didn’t have time to even attend my call. She gets upset but suddenly she gets a text message. First, she thought it must be from Kabir but she saws that it’s not from him but from some unknown number mentioning about tonight’s party venue and dress code. She thinks I must look prettier today as I am the main lead and today everyone will be looking at me but she wonders that why Mr. khadoos held tonight’s party, anyways she has to get ready for the party fast.

In the evening, vansh is getting ready for the party but suddenly door knocks and he opens the door. He sees the same yesterday’s girl standing in front of him, he invites her in. he asks what do you like to have, he gets closes to her, touches her lips gently, holds her hand and ask her for a dance. They both start dancing; she says she didn’t expect you to ever call her and ask her for a meet up. How come you suddenly changed your mind. He hugs her from behind and says I told you yesterday itself that yesterday I wasn’t in my best senses so that’s why he asked her to leave. But on the other hand, today, he turns her around, they both comes closer. He says but today he is in good mood and ask her to be his partner in today’s party, maybe after party we can have some fun together and kisses her chicks. On the other hand, Ridhima is getting ready for the party, wearing a pretty dress. She thinks tonight the spotlight will be on her and everyone will be looking at me, I am so excited. She gets a call from her manager and she says that she can’t come tonight with her to the party as she has to go to be meet her boyfriend. Ridhima says no problem its ok, I’ll manage myself, you go and enjoy yourself. She gets ready and says all done. Now I should leave, I don’t want to be late tonight. She leaves in her car while some stranger follows her from behind, he informs someone that she left from her house and she is all alone.

She reaches to the party and sees lights turn off. She thinks what going on, am I in the wrong address, she checks her phone and confirms that address if correct. She thinks maybe she came early as she was so excited for the party. She turns around to leave and thinks she will come back after the party will get started but suddenly everyone comes there and now the spotlight is on her. Vansh is coming downstairs from stairs holding a mike. He says ladies and gentleman, today I organized this party for someone special. She is the prettiest girl he ever met, before meeting her he was an arrogant man who got angry even from the smallest mistake but she taught him how he should respect others. She slowly became someone special for him and tonight I am going to introduce her to you. He comes close to Ridhima, Vansh says so ladies and gentleman please put a round of applause for our Movie’s new heroine Ms. Akanksha Khurana. He then ignores Ridhima and moves to Akanksha, now the spotlight is on him and Akanksha. He says she is a perfect girl for this role, so please all of you gives her best wishes for her debut film. Ridhima gets teary eyes as she didn’t expect this today, she then runs from there. Vansh goes behind her. They both enters the elevator. He asks what happened, why you left so soon from the party, don’t you want to congratulate Akanksha for her debut film. Ridhima is crying and ask him what she did so wrong that he is doing this to her. He gets serious and says you started this game and now you are acting as a victim. She says what she started. He says why you send me that bouquet and what she wrote in that letter. He grabs her shoulders and pushes her on the wall. He asks her to tell me that why she wrote that lines in that card. She says she didn’t write him any letter; she just gave you those roses because she read somewhere that roses were your favorite.

He tells lie, all is lie. He then speaks the lines what was written in the letter mention about him and Priya’s past and how he killed his own love. He says how do you know about Priya and why you mentioned about that accident. She says Priya! How do you know her? Suddenly the lift stopped working and lights goes off. Ridhima gets panic as she has claustrophobia. She suddenly hugs Vansh and says please don’t leave me. Please always stay with me. Vansh recall Priya saying the same before there accident. He then hugs her (Ridhima) too and says I will not leave you I promise. I promise Priya, I will be always on your side. Light comes back he then realizes she is not Priya but Ridhima and pushes her back. Lift opens and everyone sees both of them together in the lift. Vansh leaves from there. The same strange guy calls someone and informs him that he did the exact same you asked me too, now keep transferring money to my account. He also leaves from there.

Precap- Vansh and Ridhima again crosses each other way but they both ignore each other and leaves from there.