Are you my Soulmate ? Episode 9

The episode starts with Ridhima seating in her car thinking about tonight’s incident. She then remembers Vansh taking Priya’s name and ask her how I know her. She thinks it must be coincidence and nothing else. Priya is a very common name, maybe he was talking about some other girl. How can he know her, that’s not possible? She leaves from there in car. On the other hand, Vansh is going to his hotel thinking about what happened in lift. He thinks what was happened to me there. How can I falsely assume someone else as a my Priya and specially that Ridhima? But how can she know her, why did she write about her in that letter. He calls his manager to find out something for him. He asks driver to turn the car and take him to his office. He comes to his office and demands guards to show him today’s footage. He looks at the CCTV footage and sees the same black hoodie guy entering the building and then leaving from there. He then notices some other guy leaving the building wearing the black hoodie as well. He thinks who are these two. He then asks the guard to show outside footage. He sees there Ridhima uncovering her face and then leaving from there and again the same suspicious guy coming outside and leaves behind Ridhima. Vansh thinks what’s going on, does they both are together or someone is plotting against me and trying to distract me with Ridhima.

Next day, Ridhima is in her home eating breakfast and thinking what she will do now. There was one chance for to come back to this industry and that also gone. Her manager calls and advices her to go and meet Vansh personally and resolve all their misunderstandings. He is not a bad guy but a little stubborn. Ridhima says what can now possibly be happen now. He clearly announced his film heroin Last night. Her manager says heroines can be change anytime, he is a producer, impress him with your charm dear. Don’t forget this is a huge project and this maybe your last chance in this industry. You have to try at least once to talk to him. He is a single guy and I hope you know what you should do to impress him. On the other hand, Akanksha is with Vansh in his hotel room. She asks him how suddenly he thought of taking me as your movie actress. Vansh replies, don’t get the wrong idea here, it just that I had to replace that Ridhima so I chose the first choice next to her and luckily that was you. If had another partner yesterday other than you then maybe this role will be hers. She is massaging his shoulder and says why you hate Ridhima so much. Vansh turns and come closer to her years, you my love is not that close to me that I will answer your every question. Now if you are done with your questions game than shall we have some fun time. He lays her down and is on her.

Next day Ridhima comes to the mall for some shopping while Vansh was also there with Akanksha. They both crosses each other and leaves without noticing each other. Akanksha is shopping like this will be the world’s end and Vansh looks on. He gets a call from his manager and says to Akanksha, babe I have to go office right now, you keep on shopping and gives her his card. Ridhima sees Vansh and Akanksha together and thinks Mr. khadoos is playing with his new toy now, how will I be able to impress him. Vansh comes to his office and manager says to him that he found something about that hoodie guy. He is spying on Ridhima quite a while ago, the reason is still not clear what he wants but its sure that he is keeping an eye on her from few days since the shooting started. Maybe he is some obsessive fan or something of her. You know right how some fans keep on following his/her favorite star. Vansh ask him to keep an eye on him and inform me about his every single step. He thinks why he came to his office; it couldn’t be just for Ridhima. He thinks that Ridhima was also keep on denying about that letter, is that possible that letter was from that guy and not Ridhima but still how he knew about Priya.

Precap- Ridhima goes to the club following Vansh. She comes to him and start flirting with him but he keeps on ignoring her. She gets drunk and start dancing on the dance floor =, Vansh looks on.