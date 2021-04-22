Are you sick of the MTV show ‘Ridiculousness’? These memes say “yes” – Film TMT

MTV’s Ridiculousness is a present that highlights the stupidity of right now’s world, displaying audiences real-life fails and captured bloopers whereas host Rob Dyrdek offers his commentary alongside Chanel West Coast and Sterling “Steelo” Brim. The present, which additionally options celeb visitor spots, has seemingly backed MTV right into a nook over time, leaving this as soon as iconic channel on the mercy of this continuous blooper reel.
How can we really feel about it? Let’s simply say that these memes which poke enjoyable of the present Ridiculousness ought to voice our anger in the direction of this over-saturated albeit profitable program for MTV.
Rob Dyrdek forcing everybody to look at Ridiculousness for 15 hours a day pic.twitter.com/gCAZAl5X51
– RAD (@radvstheworld) April 22, 2021
Take a look at it
Okay, we are going to look. However hear? Ehh, our ears can solely take a lot of Chanel West Coast’s snigger.
I assumed y’all had been joking about ridiculousness. What is that this schedule 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DqIHx7se0x
— Alexbashestv (@Alexbashestv) April 22, 2021
Nook the market
Is Ridiculousness actually the perfect substitute for [email protected]$$?
Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, Steelo Brim, prepare for unemployment! pic.twitter.com/VT4OisgJLO
— abolish ridiculousness (@rushes2dahead) April 22, 2021
The Chanel and the Sterling Soldier
Horrible title, we all know. Actually? This meme doesn’t even want a caption.
Rob Dyrdek when MTV schedules one thing apart from Ridiculousness. pic.twitter.com/aHbFjj4CHW
— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) April 22, 2021
MTV with out the music
Critically, how pissed are Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, and Alfonso Ribeiro lately? The present America’s Funniest Residence Movies needed to stroll in order that Ridiculousness may fly!
Rob Dyrdek cancelled for holding MTV hostage to play Ridiculousness all day, daily.
”Most likely the Web” pic.twitter.com/3jZhdak9fX
— 👽👶King-Zaddy👶👽🔫 (@HanLee14) April 22, 2021
Simply evil
Simply rename the rattling channel . . . and to not Chanel, both!
David Dobrik, Rob Dyrdek, & James Corden are all trending on the identical time.. did we get up and Lastly determine to Abolish all “well-known” yt males?? pic.twitter.com/sfgyFa9a5c
— Kenny M (@kennaymart) April 22, 2021
YT=Whitey
Intelligent . . . however you misplaced the second you used a Wendy Williams meme.
rob dyrdek trending oh lawd pic.twitter.com/sBkSeztws8
– ً wolverine minion (@cevsyelena) April 22, 2021
Funky city
We’re not even positive what the heck that is or means. It has nothing to do with the present Ridiculousness . . . so why are we obsessed?
Rob Dyrdek each time MTV doesn’t have ridiculousness scheduled pic.twitter.com/KXVhf7KrvU
— Isaiah_Monroe23 (@IsaiahMonroe23) April 22, 2021
Tip your hat
The hat-to-head ratio is about the identical for host Rob Dyrdek.
Folks firing off hate towards Ridiculousness be like:
pic.twitter.com/5pt7RApoJ4
— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 22, 2021
Photographs fired
Folks actually are sick of the present Ridiculousness, aren’t they? Is it as a result of Steelo has the best job on this planet?
Since MTV can play Ridiculousness reruns for 22 hours a day, they should convey again a few of these classics pic.twitter.com/S8oL8VI8IZ
– alex (@AlexUlrichh) April 22, 2021
For actual
Deliver again a few of our favourite scripted “actuality” exhibits of the 2000s! It’s one of the simplest ways to fill additionally the absurd slots reserved for Ridiculousness.