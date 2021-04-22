Are you sick of the MTV show ‘Ridiculousness’? These memes say “yes” – Film TMT

MTV’s Ridiculousness is a present that highlights the stupidity of right now’s world, displaying audiences real-life fails and captured bloopers whereas host Rob Dyrdek offers his commentary alongside Chanel West Coast and Sterling “Steelo” Brim. The present, which additionally options celeb visitor spots, has seemingly backed MTV right into a nook over time, leaving this as soon as iconic channel on the mercy of this continuous blooper reel.

How can we really feel about it? Let’s simply say that these memes which poke enjoyable of the present Ridiculousness ought to voice our anger in the direction of this over-saturated albeit profitable program for MTV.

Rob Dyrdek forcing everybody to look at Ridiculousness for 15 hours a day pic.twitter.com/gCAZAl5X51 – RAD (@radvstheworld) April 22, 2021

Take a look at it

Okay, we are going to look. However hear? Ehh, our ears can solely take a lot of Chanel West Coast’s snigger.

I assumed y’all had been joking about ridiculousness. What is that this schedule 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/DqIHx7se0x — Alexbashestv (@Alexbashestv) April 22, 2021

Nook the market

Is Ridiculousness actually the perfect substitute for [email protected]$$?

Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, Steelo Brim, prepare for unemployment! pic.twitter.com/VT4OisgJLO — abolish ridiculousness (@rushes2dahead) April 22, 2021

The Chanel and the Sterling Soldier

Horrible title, we all know. Actually? This meme doesn’t even want a caption.

Rob Dyrdek when MTV schedules one thing apart from Ridiculousness. pic.twitter.com/aHbFjj4CHW — Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) April 22, 2021

MTV with out the music

Critically, how pissed are Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, and Alfonso Ribeiro lately? The present America’s Funniest Residence Movies needed to stroll in order that Ridiculousness may fly!

Rob Dyrdek cancelled for holding MTV hostage to play Ridiculousness all day, daily. ”Most likely the Web” pic.twitter.com/3jZhdak9fX — 👽👶King-Zaddy👶👽🔫 (@HanLee14) April 22, 2021

Simply evil

Simply rename the rattling channel . . . and to not Chanel, both!

David Dobrik, Rob Dyrdek, & James Corden are all trending on the identical time.. did we get up and Lastly determine to Abolish all “well-known” yt males?? pic.twitter.com/sfgyFa9a5c — Kenny M (@kennaymart) April 22, 2021

YT=Whitey

Intelligent . . . however you misplaced the second you used a Wendy Williams meme.

rob dyrdek trending oh lawd pic.twitter.com/sBkSeztws8 – ً wolverine minion (@cevsyelena) April 22, 2021

Funky city

We’re not even positive what the heck that is or means. It has nothing to do with the present Ridiculousness . . . so why are we obsessed?

Rob Dyrdek each time MTV doesn’t have ridiculousness scheduled pic.twitter.com/KXVhf7KrvU — Isaiah_Monroe23 (@IsaiahMonroe23) April 22, 2021

Tip your hat

The hat-to-head ratio is about the identical for host Rob Dyrdek.

Folks firing off hate towards Ridiculousness be like:

pic.twitter.com/5pt7RApoJ4 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 22, 2021

Photographs fired

Folks actually are sick of the present Ridiculousness, aren’t they? Is it as a result of Steelo has the best job on this planet?

Since MTV can play Ridiculousness reruns for 22 hours a day, they should convey again a few of these classics pic.twitter.com/S8oL8VI8IZ – alex (@AlexUlrichh) April 22, 2021

For actual

Deliver again a few of our favourite scripted “actuality” exhibits of the 2000s! It’s one of the simplest ways to fill additionally the absurd slots reserved for Ridiculousness.