ENTERTAINMENT

Are you sick of the MTV show ‘Ridiculousness’? These memes say “yes” – Film TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Are you sick of the MTV show 'Ridiculousness'? These memes say "yes" – Film Daily

MTV’s Ridiculousness is a present that highlights the stupidity of right now’s world, displaying audiences real-life fails and captured bloopers whereas host Rob Dyrdek offers his commentary alongside Chanel West Coast and Sterling “Steelo” Brim. The present, which additionally options celeb visitor spots, has seemingly backed MTV right into a nook over time, leaving this as soon as iconic channel on the mercy of this continuous blooper reel.

How can we really feel about it? Let’s simply say that these memes which poke enjoyable of the present Ridiculousness ought to voice our anger in the direction of this over-saturated albeit profitable program for MTV.

Contents hide
1 Take a look at it
2 Nook the market
3 The Chanel and the Sterling Soldier
4 MTV with out the music
5 Simply evil
6 YT=Whitey
7 Funky city
8 Tip your hat
9 Photographs fired
10 For actual

Take a look at it

Okay, we are going to look. However hear? Ehh, our ears can solely take a lot of Chanel West Coast’s snigger.

Nook the market

Is Ridiculousness actually the perfect substitute for [email protected]$$?

The Chanel and the Sterling Soldier

Horrible title, we all know. Actually? This meme doesn’t even want a caption.

MTV with out the music

Critically, how pissed are Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, and Alfonso Ribeiro lately? The present America’s Funniest Residence Movies needed to stroll in order that Ridiculousness may fly!

Simply evil

Simply rename the rattling channel . . . and to not Chanel, both!

YT=Whitey

Intelligent . . . however you misplaced the second you used a Wendy Williams meme.

Funky city

We’re not even positive what the heck that is or means. It has nothing to do with the present Ridiculousness . . . so why are we obsessed?

Tip your hat

The hat-to-head ratio is about the identical for host Rob Dyrdek.

Photographs fired

Folks actually are sick of the present Ridiculousness, aren’t they? Is it as a result of Steelo has the best job on this planet?

For actual

Deliver again a few of our favourite scripted “actuality” exhibits of the 2000s! It’s one of the simplest ways to fill additionally the absurd slots reserved for Ridiculousness.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
45
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
43
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
40
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top