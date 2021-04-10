LATEST

‘Are you watching Gary Neville? – Carra responds brilliantly to Trent’s winner

Trent stunned Villa with a last minute stunner

Trent Alexander-Arnold answered his critics in the best way possible as he thundered home a superb late winner for Liverpool against Aston Villa in their 2-1 victory at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been criticised all week after he was ripped to shreds by Vinicius Junior and co. in the Reds’ chastening Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday.

However, just like he did at Arsenal last weekend with a brilliant assist for Diogo Jota, he once again proved that his attacking capabilities are too good to ignore as he perfectly placed a venomous shot into the corner to stung Villa and earn three points for his side.

Jamie Carragher reacted brilliantly on Sky Sports’ commentary, saying: ‘Are you watching Gary Neville?’

The Liverpool icon was poking fun at his Sky Sports colleague, who admitted he could understand why Gareth Southgate would have reservations about the defender on MNF earlier this week.

Carragher loves a getting one over Neville – and vice versa!

Earlier in the match, Carragher had baffled fans as he seemed overly impressed by a Roberto Firmino touch during the first half.

The score was locked at 0-0 during this point in the game – before Villa broke the deadlock through Ollie Watkins on 43 minutes.

It finally came down around the centre circle and was plucked out of the air by Firmino, who controlled it perfectly and then began to push forwards himself.

Reds legend Carragher reacted to the touch by raising his voice and saying: “Ohhh, wow.”

But some observers on social media did not see it as something to get quite that excited about.

