Argentina lost in Banini’s comeback

The Argentina women’s team lost 1-0 to Chile.e, this Thursday at Kempes Stadium, the team’s return resulting in friendly Stephanie BuniniSelected as part of the 2021 Model Eleven at the FIFA The Best Awards ceremony.

Trasandinas’ goal in the second half was against, Barroso.

Banini in the match against Chile.

The initial formation of the team, led by Sebastian Gómez, was: Korea; Nunez, Barroso, Cometi, Stable; Falfan, Bravo, Banini, Larroquet; Good second, James.

After the defeat Larroquet declared: “We have to keep working, we have one more game. It was overkill for us, but we still have time to work ahead of the Copa America”.