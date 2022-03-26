Argentina vs. Venezuela – Football Match Report – March 26, 2022

Argentina scored twice in the second half, including a blatantly wrong attempt from Lionel Messi, to help them register a 3-0 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires on Friday.

Argentina had already qualified for Qatar before Friday’s game and were on top of the South American qualifying group against a last-placed team and the only one of 10 South American sides to never reach a World Cup final.

