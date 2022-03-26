Argentina vs. Venezuela result: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria put on a show in World Cup qualifying home finale

Argentina registered a 3–0 win over last-placed Venezuela in their final 2022 World Cup qualifying home match in a show for their fans, inspired by captain Lionel Messi’s man-of-the-match performance, who also May have played the last domestic qualifier of his international career.

Messi’s last goal came for Albiceleste, who had qualified for the World Cup a few months back. Nico Gonzalez succeeded and super sub Angel Di Maria gems the lot with a delightful chip that turned the La Bombonera crowd into frenzy.

Asked by a reporter after the match whether he would continue to play World Cup qualifiers in the next round before the 2026 FIFA tournament, the 34-year-old hesitated.

“I don’t know. The truth is I don’t…