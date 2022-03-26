LATEST

Argentina vs. Venezuela time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for 2022 World Cup qualifier

Posted on
Argentina vs. Venezuela time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for 2022 World Cup qualifier

Argentina will play their final home game in World Cup qualifying when they host Venezuela at La Bombonera and Lionel Messi is expected to captain the team against the last place in qualifying.

Albiceleste is still unbeaten in his World Cup qualifying campaign, and has booked his ticket to Qatar, but manager Lionel Scaloni would not want his team to take their foot off the gas.

The Venezuelan match will be seen as a perfect low-pressure opportunity to maintain their goal-scoring flow, build confidence and fine-tune some rotation options. Lionel Messi & Co will also be looking to maintain their undefeated streak (29), approaching Italy’s (37) all-time record.

Venezuelans are heavily Dalit. Vinotinto’s Argentine manager Jose Peckerman, who…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top