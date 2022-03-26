Argentina vs. Venezuela time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for 2022 World Cup qualifier

Argentina will play their final home game in World Cup qualifying when they host Venezuela at La Bombonera and Lionel Messi is expected to captain the team against the last place in qualifying.

Albiceleste is still unbeaten in his World Cup qualifying campaign, and has booked his ticket to Qatar, but manager Lionel Scaloni would not want his team to take their foot off the gas.

The Venezuelan match will be seen as a perfect low-pressure opportunity to maintain their goal-scoring flow, build confidence and fine-tune some rotation options. Lionel Messi and Co ….