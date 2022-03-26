Argentina vs Venezuela: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales that result from

Argentina Will try to complete his run of home of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 World Cup on a winning note when they welcome Venezuela To face them at El Monument in Buenos Aires on Friday.

Watch Argentina vs Venezuela on fuboTV (TRY FOR FREE)

With La Albiceleste already gearing up for next month’s draw, Lionel Messi is looking to claim victory in December to finally get his hands on the biggest prize in world football – and his goal is to claim his eliminated visitors. will have to minimize the trouble on the way.

Editor’s Choice

ahead of the game, aim It has details to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

How to Watch TV Channels, Live Streams & more

in the United…