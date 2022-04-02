Argentine juniors scored a deserved victory against Banfield

Photo: Julian Alvarez

The Argentine juniors scored a well-deserved 2-0 win against Banfield on Friday night as visitors to Zone 1 of the Professional Soccer League, with them qualifying for the quarter-finals. logging in.

In addition, he extended the streak to five consecutive wins at Banfileños. Instead, the homeowner highlighted a yellow image and cast doubts about his debut against Santos from Brazil, for the first date of the South American Cup, to be played next Tuesday at 7:15 pm, at the Florencio Sola Stadium.

The victory for ‘Bicho’ was confirmed by conversions in the first half from Javier Cabrera and Luciano Gómez, who was expelled at the request of VAR near the end of the game – the first recorded …