Argentine writer Sergio Chezfek dies in New York

Photo: File.

Writer Sergio Chezfek died this Saturday at the age of 65 in New York City, where he lived and taught, leaving behind a unique and outstanding work that has been translated into English, Portuguese, French and German and This includes titles such as “The Planets”, “The Call of the Species”, “Five”, “My Two Worlds” and the most recent “Elevator Theory” and “Don’t Talk About Me. Museum History”,

The news was confirmed by the publishing house Entropia, where they published “Elevator Theory”, a difficult platform for Dove, but which allows access to some of their reflections and the sound of their own verbal construction.

The author taught literature courses and workshops in the Creative Writing Program in Spanish at New York University and has since…