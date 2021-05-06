ENTERTAINMENT

Arhar dal paranthe: Learn how to make Arhar dal parathas to increase immunity

Avatar

You must have eaten parathas of gram lentils many times, today you have brought parathas of tur dal –

material :
2 cups wheat flour
1 cup arhar dal (cooked)
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1/4 teaspoon Chaat Masala
Salt as per taste
Oil as per need

Method :
First of all, knead the dough by adding flour, lentils and salt in a vessel.
Keep the dough aside for 15 minutes.
Break the dough balls after the scheduled time.
Apply a dough of dry flour and roll it as a paratha.
Place the griddle on medium heat.
Pour the paratha over it and bake till it becomes crisp by applying oil on both sides.
Likewise prepare all the parathas.
Arhar dal paratha is ready. Serve with curd or chutney.

