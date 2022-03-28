Ariana Debos Behind the Scene 2022 Oscars Fashion – The Hollywood Reporter

Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana Debos for her role as Anita, at the red carpet of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards story of the westgave a clear instruction to her stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston.

“She said, ‘I don’t want to be a princess; I want to be a queen,'” Smith tells Hollywood Reporter.



A full-skirt ball gown or other expected red carpet look, however, was never considered for Debos’ Oscar night experience, according to the styling duo, known as Zadrian + Sarah.

“We’re not doing anything conventional,” Adamiston says. “There isn’t a single traditional element to what’s going on – not jewelry, not composition, not styling. The reason is that it would be disrespectful to someone who is retorting…