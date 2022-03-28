Ariana DeBos celebrates being a ‘queer woman of color’ on winning her Oscar

West Side Story star Ariana DeBos spoke of her pride in being an “openly queer woman of color” as she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The 31-year-old star gathered her gong wearing red Valentino trousers and a crop top, saying her victory was proof that “dreams do come true”.

Debos won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the classic musical, 60 years after her predecessor Rita Moreno in the role, earning the statue herself. Ariana DeBos collects her gong from Danielle Kaluuya (Chris Pizzello/AP) DeBos said: “Now you see why Anita says I want to live in America because even in this weary world we live in dreams and it’s a happy thing right now.” On production, she said: “It was the summer of a lifetime and I am the most privileged …

