Ariana DeBos celebrates being a queer woman of color

story of the west Star Ariana DeBos is proud to be an “openly queer woman of color” when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The 31-year-old star gathered her gong wearing red Valentino trousers and a crop top, saying her victory was proof that “dreams do come true”.

Debos won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the classic musical, 60 years after her predecessor Rita Moreno in the role, earning her the statuette herself.

DeBos said: “Now you see why Anita says I want to live in America because even in this weary world we live in dreams and it’s a happy thing right now.”

On the build, she said: “It was the summer of a lifetime and I am most privileged and grateful to have spent it with all of you.”

“My God thank you Steven…