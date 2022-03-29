Ariana Debos Embraces Comfort With Her Oscars Look

When Ariana DeBos won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars last night for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s film-musical story of the westStar made history As the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win in her category. To acknowledge her admiration, DeBoss wore a red-hot look by Valentino, which certainly made her the part of a true Hollywood star — but more importantly, she says it looked stunning. was from comfortable, “Oscar has pants luminoushunnyyyy,” Tara tells the trend, “It’s a four-hour broadcast – comfy and chic? Work!”

DeBoss, who documented the process of getting ready for her the trend Below, says playing dress up and getting glam is one of her favorite parts of attending awards shows, especially last night. ,[My favorite part] Is all this getting ready, before…