Ariana Debos is the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar

In a big fusion of past and present, the Academy has awarded an Oscar to the actress who played the role of Anita. west story, 60 years apart. Ariana Debos took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical, after Rita Moreno took home the exact same award for the same role in the same film fantasy in 1962.

It’s a historic win because it marks the first time an openly queer, woman of color has taken home an Oscar. During his emotional acceptance speech, DeBoss drew on the importance of the moment and what it means for onscreen representation.

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, you see an openly quirky woman of color and a Latina who found her life and strength…