Ariana DeBos makes history as first Afro Latina, openly queer actress of complexion to win an Oscar

Actress Ariana DeBos has made history as the first Afro Latina and the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting.

Debos won in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in reviving the iconic role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story.”

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. When you look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina, who has made a difference in her life through art. found strength. And that’s what I believe we are ‘here to celebrate,’ Debos said in his acceptance speech.

“So for anyone who has ever, ever, ever questioned your identity or you find yourself living in a gray space, I promise you this: There really is a place for us,” she said.

Set in the 1950s, “West Side…