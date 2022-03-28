Ariana DeBos makes history as the first openly queer actor to win an Oscar

by Tre’von Howard

CBS News

Actress Ariana DeBos made history on Sunday with her win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in “West Side Story” as the first Afro Latina and openly lesbian actress of color to take home an Oscar. In his acceptance speech, Debos said “dreams do come true.”

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. When you look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina, who made her living through art. Strength found. And that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate,” DeBoss said.

“So for anyone who has ever questioned your identity, ever, ever or you find yourself living in a gray space, I promise you this: There really is a place for us,” she said. side …