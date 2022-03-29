Ariana Debos wins Best Supporting Actress award for West Side Story

Ariana Debos Won Best Supporting Actress Award for her breakout role in story of the west As Anita at this year’s Oscars. After winning for roles at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTAs, Debos’ history-making win was much-anticipated, just to name a few. DeBos is second in line to win an Oscar after acting Jodie Foster, and the first to win while openly in line. She too is following in the footsteps of the original Anita. rita morenowho became the first Latina woman to win an Oscar for the 1961 version story of the west,

DeBos started out as a dancer, appearing in so you think you can dance and in several Broadway musicals. His breakout role on Broadway was in Bullet. as was hamilton, Which propelled him to fame. She then went on to play Jane a…