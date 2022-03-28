Ariana Debos wins Best Supporting Actress award for ‘West Side Story’

From Broadway stages to turning her first Oscar nomination into a win, Ariana DeBos has made Oscar history. Debos won Best Supporting Actress during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony, becoming the first openly queer person to win an Oscar in any acting category. Following in the footsteps of Rita Moreno, she is only the second woman of Latin American heritage to win in the category, who also won for playing Anita in the original 1961’s “West Side Story.” Continuing her milestone, she is only the eighth black woman to win in this category. Although she is a newcomer to Hollywood, she came to the forefront of the Oscars…