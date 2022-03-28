Ariana DeBos wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ariana DeBos lived up to Oscar predictions and followed the path of her “West Side Story” predecessor Rita Moreno.

debos won best Supporting Actress Trophy Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita, 60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical.

“Yeah, okay!” Debos said, holding the statue in triumphant form. “Now you see why Anita says, ‘I want to live in America.’ Because even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true. And it’s really a matter of great joy right now.”

DeBos gave a shout out to Moreno who attended the ceremony.

“I’m so grateful that your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me,” she said. Moreno was an Oscar pioneer, the first Latina …