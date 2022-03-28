Ariana DeBos wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ariana DeBos lived up to Oscar predictions and her “West Side Story” predecessor Rita Moreno.

60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical, DeBoss won the Best Supporting Actress trophy on Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita.

“Yeah, okay!” Debos said, holding the statue in triumphant form. “Now you see why Anita says, ‘I want to live in America.’ Because even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true. And it’s really a matter of great joy right now.”

DeBoss gave a shout-out to Moreno, who ran…