Ariana Debos Photo , Robin Beck / AFP via Getty Images

And we’re off: just t . NoThat night’s first (broadcast) Oscars, but also the first big milestoneBest Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBos became the first openly queer woman to win an acting Oscar.

Of course, DeBos won for his performance in Steven Spielberg’s film story of the west, where she played the role of Anita. (DeBos was quick in his acceptance speech to check the name of both partner Anita Rita Moreno, as well as Spielberg, whom he reminded was now “stuck with him.)

DeBoss won the Best Supporting Actress crowd, surpassing performances from Kirsten Dunst, Judi Dench, Jesse Buckley, and Ajonew Ellis. Debos was both polite and thoughtful in his acceptance speech, thanking his family before taking a…