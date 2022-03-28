Ariana Debos wins historic Oscar for ‘West Side Story’

Ariana Debos Creates History At The 94th Academy Awards When She Wins Best Supporting Actress story of the west,

DeBos is the first openly queer woman to win an acting Oscar, as well as the first Afro-Latina. She mainly comes from a dance background and established her career on stage. She is the second actress to win an Oscar for playing the role of Anita. story of the west, the 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway musical debuts Rita Moreno. DeBos spotlighted in his speech after thanking Moreno story of the west Cast and Creative Team.

“I’m so grateful that your Anita paved the way for so many Anitas like me, and I love you so much,” Debos looked at Moreno with tears from the audience.

He concluded his speech with encouragement from the Queer Young…