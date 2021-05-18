Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married secretly!

Here is a piece of good news for the fans of Ariana Gran that, the singer has tied the knot to Dalton Gomez who is a real state agent. The couple got married this Sunday. They both are one of the most famous personalities of America. Arian Grande is a Grammy Award winner. Ariana is a renowned singing artist who has gained huge publicity at a very young age. Dalton Gomez is currently associated with Aaron Kirman who is an A-listed buyer.

Dalton Gomez Net Worth 2021

Talking about their marriage, the wedding ceremony took place at Porter House which is a 300 years old historic property of Ariana. Porterhouse is located in Montecito, California and it is a very big and beautiful place. Montecito is a favorite place of the couple as they often spend their quality time there. Their marriage news is confirmed by the representative of Ariana whose name is Rep. she told People magazine that the couple has had a very small and intimate ceremony. The marriage is attended by less than 20 people including their own family members.

In an interview, Rep said, “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” She also revealed that the couple seems very happy and excited to start the new journey of their life. Dalton Gomez has gifted a very expensive and beautiful ring to Ariana which defines the tradition and modernity of staying together forever. The ring which has gifted, its cost is supposing to be around 2,21,15,070. However, their marriage ceremony was not that grand and royal but a small ceremony along with some closed ones.

Ariana Grande is a millennial pop icon and an actress as well. She has been awarded many honors in her career such as two Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, nine MTV Video Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and twenty-two Guinness World Records. She has given many hit songs including The way, Dangerous Woman, My Everything, Bang Bang, Thank U, Next, and many more. Ariana has been in four relationships in her past life. Her last relationship was with Pete Davidson who is a comedian.

In January 2020, Ariana started dating Dalton Gomez who is a real estate agent in Los Angeles, California. She announced her engagement with him in December 2020, she also announced that they will be get married soon. On May 16, 2021, they both got married secretly in Montecito, California.

Ariana’s husband whose name is Dalton Gomez is an American real estate agent based in Los Angeles, California. She came into the limelight when the singer revealed her relationship with him. Ariana confirmed her relationship with a music video titled “Stuck With U” in which she sang the song with Justin Bieber. They shot the music video during the pandemic. He is mainly known as the husband of Ariana Grande. At Present, the net worth of Dalton Gomez is around $20 million. The couple got married this Sunday. They are curiously waiting to spend the rest of their lives together. To know more about this article stay tuned with us.