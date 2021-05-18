Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Marriage Photos Wedding Images Goes Viral!

Ariana Grande who is a renowned artist who has won Grammy and is an American pop star has gotten married to her lover who is real estate agent Dalton Gomez, They got married at her home which is situated in Los Angeles, the marriage took place on Sunday as it has been reported by the media on Monday.

The marriage wasn’t grand at all as the couple got married without having too many people around, there were only 20 people who were present at their marriage, one of the people who were present at the marriage has stated to the People Magazine that the room was full of love who was the representative of Ariana Grande in her marriage and this has been confirmed by TMZ.

It has also been stated by the representative that both of the families were the happiest, Ariana Grande did announce that she is going to get married in an Instagram post which she posted in December in which she was with her better half as she was flaunting her diamond and pearl ring having the caption, “forever and then some”.

They have been seen publicly in one of the music videos naming “stuck with you” this is the video that she recorded with the artist Justin Bieber for a charity cause concerning the coronavirus and the pandemic that was going on in California which was released earlier during the month.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Marriage Photos

The song was about the couple spending the lockdown together as in the video the couples are seeing having troubles being together but the pandemic got them closer to each other and helped them to get the spark back that was missing in their relationship and the lockdown helped them to feel love around them which made their relationship stronger.

The Grammy award winner Ariana Grande has been married to a comedian before naming Pete Davidson in the year 2018 but the relationship didn’t work out to be good.

She was also in the headlines in the year 2017 when one of her concerts that happened outside America was the epicenter for one of the terrorist attack in which there was a suicide bomber which happened in England, Manchester United which was a massacre as 22 people died on the spot and many of the people were injured severely that was one of the saddest and tragic experiences of her life as she has stated about in many of the interviews that she went through after the incident took place in the year 2017.